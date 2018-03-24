Image copyright EPA

Di France policeman wey exchange imsef for woman wey gunman hold for supermarket attack don die for hospital.

France president, Emmanuel Macron say Lt-Col Arnaud Beltrame die 'like hero' and e show 'courage'.

Di 44-yearol-old policeman na im help end di gbege wey happen for Trebes, wey dey south of France after 25-year-old Redouane Lakdim carry gun enta supermarket start to dey shoot pipo.

Na because officer Beltrame beg di attacker make im replace am with di woman wey im dey hold, na im allow police enta kill di radical Islamist when dem hear gun shots for inside di supermarket.

Di officer bin codedly on im phone dey make call to oda officers na im make police dey hear wetin dey happen for inside di supermarket. But di attacker shoot am when di kasala enta anoda level.

Col Beltrame broda, Cedric, talk say wetin im broda do pass wetin dem send am as policeman sef.

E talk for radio say Col Beltrame "die for strangers im no even know. E know for sure say im go die. If dat one no make am hero, I no know wetin go make am."

How di mata take happen?

France security pipo bin sabi who Redouane Lakdim be

Di katakata start for Friday morning for Carcassonne when Lakdim hijack car, kill di pesin wey dey inside and wound di driver. Dem later find di dead bodi for inside bush.

E den shoot some policemen wey dey jog dey go jejeli.

Police block everywhere when di katakata start for di supermaket

Lakdim later drive go Trebes town, enter supermarket dey shout "I be soldier of Daesh [Islamic State]!"

E kill two pipo - one customer and one store worker - before e gbab oda pipo as hostage.