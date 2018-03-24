March For Our Lives: Plenti protest for US on top gun control

Di plenti kill-kill wey don dey happen for United States don make plenti-plenti American follow students enter street for different parts for di kontri .

Thousands of America pipo don gather for protest wey dem call "March For Our Lives" after gunman enter school for Florida kill 17 pipo for February.

Na about five hundred thousand pipo dem dey expect to show for di protest and na dis go make am di biggest protest since women march last year.

Pipo provoke for di February 14 massacre wey happen for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Parkland and na dis one protesters wan use as advantage take make politicians put strong hand on top how pipo dey take buy gun.

BBC tori person Jon Sopel, for Washington say protesters even hang di photo of students and teacher wey dem kill for di school shooting for line.

Many other solidarity protest go happen for London, Edinburgh, Geneva, Sydney and Tokyo.