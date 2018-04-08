Image copyright Getty Images Image example Five time Platinum song Bodak Yellow bin make 2017 di year of Cardi B

US rapper Cardi B don release anoda new surprise; she get belle.

Cardi B wey her real name na Belcalis Almanzar, show di belle for her performance for comedy show - Saturday Night Live as she bin dey perform song from her album, "Invasion of Privacy".

Invasion of Privacy bin drop for 6 April with plenti noise.

Before now, rumours don dey go round say she bin get belle afta she post some videos for social media for di last days before di album drop.

Afta di performance, her friend post video wey she talk say she don finally free.

Her fiancé, US rapper Offset wey dey di group Migos, write im own message for social media after di release.

Skip Twitter post by @OffsetYRN C A R D I A N D I L O O K F O R W A R D T O O U R N E X T C H A P T E R T O G E T H E R pic.twitter.com/C1QizKV3Cb — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) April 8, 2018

She bin don deny rumours say she get belle for di 2018 Grammys, say she just dey fat. She say, "make I fat in peace".

Dis go be her first pikin but na her fiancé fourth. She and Offset bin engage for October 2017.