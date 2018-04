Khloe Kardashian don born baby girl

Image copyright Getty Images

E don happun again for di Kardashian house o! Baby number three don land as Khloe don born bouncing baby girl.

Dis na di third pickin wey dem don born since January 2018 till now, all baby girls.

Her mama, Kris Jenner don confam am for her Instagram post.

E start with Kim Kardashian West as she and her husband Kanye West use surrogate mama born dia third pickin for 15 January.

Then di youngest sister Kylie welcome anoda daughter with her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott for 1 February.

Khloe Kardashian supporting her partner Tristan Thompson's NBA Basketball team Cleveland Cavaliers

Khloe now and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson come born dia daughter on Thursday 12 April.

Tori pipo TMZ say Tristan, dia mama Kris Jenner, Kourtney, Kim and her best friend Malika Haqq bin dey with her wen she born.

Dis na di first pickin for Khloe but di second pickin for Tristan wey don already get one year old son, Prince before.