Coachella: 5 tins wey Beyonce do wey scatta pipo head

Image copyright Getty Images

Di way Beyonce perform for di 2018 Coachella festival inside California on Saturday night make pipo head scatta wella so tey di singer begin trend for social media on Sunday.

See five tins wey Beyonce do wey scatta pipo head

1. Destiny's Child come back to perform together for 2018 Coachella

Beyonce bring together Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams wey be band members enta stage when she perform.

Rumours say Destiny's Child go reunite for dis year festival don dey spread for months.

2. Di three of dem surprise fans with dia old songs like Say My Name and Soldier.

Na di first time dis singer group wey don break up tey tey appear together since dem bin show for Stellar Gospel Music Awards for 2015.

3. Di 36-year-old singer use military parade style start di show.

Dancers wear black beret and yellow hoodies wey dem decorate with military-style.

Image copyright Getty Images

4. Na so Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Nina Simone follow enta di Beyonce performance.

Di nearly two-hour show include quotes from civil rights activist Malcolm X and woman writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, plus Nina Simone samples .

For di show dem also sing Lift Every Voice and Sing, di song wey pipo dey also call di "Black American National Anthem".

Beyonce close her show di second day of di three-day festival inside Indio, California, wey go end Sunday night with Eminem.

5. Beyonce perform hit song of 16-year singing career.

Di songs na di ones wey she do afta she comot from Destiny's Child, including songs like Baby Boy, 7/11 and Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It).

Di singer for play for Coachella last year, but she get to pull out afta she carry belle of her twins Rumi and Sir.