Kendrick Lamar don win Pulitzer Prize for im music

Image copyright Reuters Image example Kendrick Lamar don chop weldone on top di way im tell tori with di album

Kendrick Lamar latest album DAMN show say e get beta tori skills for im DNA afta im win di Pulitzer Prize for music wey go make am di first rapper to collect di award for history.

According to organisers, di album wey comot for April, show di picture of how life be for African American these days.

Organisers say dem happy with dem choice, say na big deal both for hip hop and di Pulitzer.

Dis one dey come afta di five awards wey Lamar carry comot from di Grammys for January 2018.

DAMN collect plenti beta review from critics for 2017 on top di way Kendrick Lamar talk im tori for di album.

One month afta e enter market, di album sell pass one million copies, dis na minus di pipo wey gbab am from di internet.

Kendrick Lamar beat two classical musicians, Michael Gilbertson and Ted Hearne, to win di prize.

Dis year, im bin arrange di Black Panther soundtrack album wey get beta reviews and sales.

Pulitzer Prize dey popular for award wey dem dey give journalists for dem work and also pipo wey dey write books, poem dem and music.