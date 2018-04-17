Image copyright Getty Images Image example May say Commonwealth go support any kontri wey ready to remove anti same-sex relationship laws

UK Prime Minister Theresa May don condemn Nigeria and oda Commonwealth kontries wey get laws against same-sex relationships and say dem go support kontris wey ready to 'reform'.

May talk dis one for di first joint forum of Commonwealth Head of Government Meetings for Westminster on Tuesday 17 April, where she say nobody suppose face hand of justice just because dem dey inside same-sex relationship with pesin wey dem love and care about.

She say anti same-sex laws wey don dey UK before-before na im some kontris for Commonwealth still dey use today, say "those laws dey wrong dat time, and dem dey wrong now."

Many kontris for Commonwealth like India, Nigeria, Ghana, Namibia and Kenya still get laws wey make am criminal offence to be gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender.

Image copyright AFP Image example Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari dey UK now for di Commonwealth Head of Government Meetings

As UK Prime Minister, she say shame catch am say those laws from her kontri don encourage odas into discrimination, violence and even death.

May remind di audience say di last three kontris for di world wey don do u-turn for laws against gay and lesbian pipo, come from Commonwealth and so, e no suppose hard for oda ones to follow.