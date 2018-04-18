Jollification of 50 years of ogbonge photography

Di Association of Photographers dey celebrate dia 50 years anniversary wit exhibition from some of di ogbonge photographers for di world.
Di one wey dem dey call Portraiture, advertising campaigns, and foto wey dey show wars, famine and humanitarian disasters go dey among di kind of foto wey dem go display.
Di exhibition go show work from pipo like Nadav Kander, Duffy, Tim Flach, Tessa Traeger and John Claridge.
Ogbonge photographers for advertising and fashion form di Association for 1968.
Di exhibition go happen for One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, and e go dey open everyday from Monday 16 April to Friday 1 June 2018.