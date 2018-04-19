Image copyright Getty Images Image example Trump bin call Kim "small rocket man" last year

US President Donald Trump don promise to meet North Korea leader, Kim Jong-un, but im say if di talks no dey "fruitful" im go dey ready to waka comot.

No American president don meet sitting North Korea leader before even though say Bill Clinton bin come close to meet Kim Papa, Kim Jong-il, for 2000.

"As una know, I go meet with Kim Jong-un inside di coming weeks to talk about how to take comot nuclear weapons for Korean Peninsula," di US president tell tori pipo.

Im and Japan PM Shinzo Abe bin dey at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida

Before now, oga Trump bin confam say CIA Director Mike Pompeo don make secret travel to North Korea to meet Kim.

Im talk say Pompeo don forge "good relationship" with Kim - wey Trump bin call "small rocket man" last year - and di meeting go "very smoothly".

President Trump go hold summit wit Kim by June, but dem still dey fine tune di details of di summit.