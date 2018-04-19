Image copyright PA Image example Queen of England, Elizabeth II na di leader of Commonwealth.

Di Queen of England, Queen Elizabeth II, say she want her son Prince Charles to replace her as head of Commonwealth.

She talk dis one for Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm).

She say her " sincere wish " na make di Commonwealth continue to dey "strong for di future generations, and one day decide make di Prince of Wales continue di important work wey im papa start for 1949."

Na Friday dem go make di decision weda Prince Charles go succeed her as head of di Commonwealth.

Nineteen of the 53 Commonwealth kontris na from Africa.

Many of dem na former British colony dem but e never tay wey Rwanda and Mozambique join but Zimbabwe comot because of report for 2003 wey say dem rig election.