Image copyright SAUL LOEB Image example Email wey commander send talk say e possible say Mr Trump fit sack Mr Mueller any time

Police for US city, Pittsburgh, don dey ready diasef for riot in case dia President, Donald Trump, sack special counsel Robert Mueller.

Police commander Victor Joseph don send email to officers say make detectives dey bring dia riot equipment come work 'until further notice'.

Tori pipo, CBS, don see di email wey dem write inside say e possible say Mr Trump fit sack Mr Mueller any time, and e fit cause serious riot.

Mr Joseph say no be say dem don get some kain under-G information but, dem just dey prepare in case of incasity.

Mr Mueller dey investigate weda Russia use mago-mago put hand for US election wey happen for 2016.

"From Thursday, make all major crimes detective carry dia full uniform and any protective equipment wey dem give dem come work until further notice."

Pittsburgh Public Safety Director, Wendell Hissrich, say na normal tin for di city to prepare for anytin.