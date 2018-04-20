Officials for south of India dey give one Banyan tree wey don dey for 700 years special insecticide "drip" to pursue termites wey dey disturb di tree.

Di tree na second largest of im type for di whole world. Im branches spread reach three acres - 12 plots - of land.

Officials dey try to save di tree - wey be special tourist attraction site - from termites wey wan chop am finish.

One goment pesin, Panduranga Rao, tell BBC say, dem dey do different tins plus including cement wey dem put for di branches "to prevent di tree from falling." Im say dem also add manure plus fertilizer sef.

Na around December 2017 authorities bin notice say di branches dey crumble, so dem stop tourist from going there.

Dem say termites seriously attack di tree plus say some tourists turn di tree to swing and dat one bin make di branches dey bend.

Indian banyan trees dey sabi grow spread branch evriwhere no be small and dem dey get very strong root.