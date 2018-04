Image copyright PA Image example Di actor bin act for plenty fims and reality TV shows

Verne Troyer, wey pipo know for fim as Mini-Me inside Austin Powers fim, don kpai for 49 year old.

Troyer, wey dey 2ft 8in (81cm) tall, bin act as Griphook for di first Harry Potter fim.

"Na wit plenty sadness and very heavy heart e take to write say Verne kpai today," na so dem bin post for him official Facebook page.

"For years him dey struggle and him dey win... but unfortunately dis time di thing bin too much," dem write join.

Troyer show face for some reality TV shows dem , like Celebrity Big Brother for UK for 2009.

Him also bin dey show face for Celebrity Juice and act for Keith Lemon's feature length fim, Keith Lemon: Di Fim.

Troyer bin act wit Myers for di last two Austin Power fims

One of di first fim Troyer act na as nine-month-old baby for di fim wey dem dey call "Baby's Day Out" for 1994.

Him still show face for two Austin Powers fims dem as Mini-Me, di clone and sidekick of Dr Evil, wey Mike Myers act.