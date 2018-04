Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dis na di Duchess third pikin

Na boy! Duchess of Cambridge don born her third pikin, wey be di fifth in line to di throne.

Na for Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, central London, she born di boy pikin wey be di Queen sixth great-grandchild.

Dis na di third pickin of Catherine and di Duke of Cambridge, im weight na 8lbs 7oz.

Kensington Palace release statement say Catherine and her new son dey "do well" and say dem don tell di two family dem.