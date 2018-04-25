Meek Mill don comot prison after five months
Meek Mill don comot from prison - five months after dem sentence am for breaking di conditions of im probation.
"While di past five months be like horror feem, di prayers, visits, calls, letters don help me stay positive," dis na wetin im talk for statement.
Di 30-year-old binn don chop two and four years for inside prison but court grant am bail due to di "credibility" concerns of a witness.
Beyonce, Jay-Z and comedian Kevin Hart bin dey part of di pipo wey join hand to help free am.
Hours after im comot prison, di rapper go watch basketball game for im home town, Philadelphia.
Dem honour am wit di pesin wey go ring di bell to start di match.
For August 2017, Police gbam Meek Mill wey im real name na Robert Williams sake of e dey drive anyhow.
E happen as im dey ride im bicycle for New York for one music video wey im bin dey shoot.
Even though di court drop di accuse wey dem sama for im head, one judge rule say di arrest na unto say Meek Mill break probation paroles.