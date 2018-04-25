Image copyright Getty Images Image example Athletes, musicians and oda big big pipo don welcome di rapper home

Meek Mill don comot from prison - five months after dem sentence am for breaking di conditions of im probation.

"While di past five months be like horror feem, di prayers, visits, calls, letters don help me stay positive," dis na wetin im talk for statement.

Di 30-year-old binn don chop two and four years for inside prison but court grant am bail due to di "credibility" concerns of a witness.

Beyonce, Jay-Z and comedian Kevin Hart bin dey part of di pipo wey join hand to help free am.

I'd like to thank God, my family, and all my public advocates for their love, support and encouragement during this difficult time. While the past five months have been a nightmare, the prayers, visits, calls, letters and rallies have helped me stay positive. — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 24, 2018

Hours after im comot prison, di rapper go watch basketball game for im home town, Philadelphia.

Dem honour am wit di pesin wey go ring di bell to start di match.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Hours after dem release Meek Mill im attend Philadelphia 76ers game wia comedian Kevin Heart join am

For August 2017, Police gbam Meek Mill wey im real name na Robert Williams sake of e dey drive anyhow.

E happen as im dey ride im bicycle for New York for one music video wey im bin dey shoot.

Even though di court drop di accuse wey dem sama for im head, one judge rule say di arrest na unto say Meek Mill break probation paroles.