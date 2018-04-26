Image copyright Getty Images

Actress Meghan Markle, wey go soon marry UK Prince Harry don do her final episode for TV show Suits.

Ms Markle dey act as lawyer Rachel Zane inside di TV drama wey end for season seven on Wednesday for US.

Di 36-year-old actress reveal say she go end her acting career for a "new chapter" in her life afta Prince Harry announce say dem don engage.

Di two go marry for Windsor Castle on May 19 and dem don already invite 600 pipo for di wedding.

E be like say real life don transfer to feem because na so Ms Markle go end her acting for Suits - as woman wey marry her bobo.

For inside di episode Good-Bye, Ms Meghan character marry her boyfriend Mike Ross.

Her wedding for di movie no dey big as her wedding go be wit Prince Harry.

For di series, di two of dem come travel go Seattle to start new law firm wey go dey charge companies wey dey do mago-mago for pipo.