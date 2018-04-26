Image copyright Getty Images Image example Prince Harry go marry Meghan Markle on 19 May for Windsor

Kensington Palace don announce say Prince Harry don ask im brother Prince William to be im best man for im wedding to Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry na im be di Duke of Cambridge best man for im wedding to Kate Middleton for 2011.

Image copyright PA WIRE Image example Prince William dey return di favour afta im younger brother stand as best man to am during im wedding for 2011

Di wedding go take place for St George's Chapel, Windsor, on 19 May.

More than 600 guests na im dem don invite come di ceremony togeda with 1,000 members from public wey dem go welcome to di grounds of Windsor Castle.

Also 200 guests - including di Spice Girls - na im dem don invite to show face for di couple evening reception.

For di statement wey Kensington Palace carry come out, dem say: "Di Duke of Cambridge dey honour say im brother ask am to be im best man, and e no fit wait to support im brother."

Di palace also tweet one picture of of di two brothers wen dem be boys, dem wear police helmet for di foto.

Image copyright PA Image example Kensington Palace share foto of di two princes wey dem be boys

Early dis week, di palace announce di list of musicians wey go play for di wedding.

Dem include one gospel choir and 19-year-old cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, wey win di 2016 BBC Young Musician.