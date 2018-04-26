Royal wedding: Prince Harry tell im brother William to be e best man
Kensington Palace don announce say Prince Harry don ask im brother Prince William to be im best man for im wedding to Meghan Markle.
Prince Harry na im be di Duke of Cambridge best man for im wedding to Kate Middleton for 2011.
Di wedding go take place for St George's Chapel, Windsor, on 19 May.
More than 600 guests na im dem don invite come di ceremony togeda with 1,000 members from public wey dem go welcome to di grounds of Windsor Castle.
Also 200 guests - including di Spice Girls - na im dem don invite to show face for di couple evening reception.
For di statement wey Kensington Palace carry come out, dem say: "Di Duke of Cambridge dey honour say im brother ask am to be im best man, and e no fit wait to support im brother."
Di palace also tweet one picture of of di two brothers wen dem be boys, dem wear police helmet for di foto.
Early dis week, di palace announce di list of musicians wey go play for di wedding.
Dem include one gospel choir and 19-year-old cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, wey win di 2016 BBC Young Musician.