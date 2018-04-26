How I take stop masturbation for one year

Image copyright Rebecca Hendin/BBC Three Image example Pesin fit stop to look porn and masturbation

Di writer no want make pipo know am

Dis tori na for adults

My record na 13 months witout masturbation. E no always easy to do but honestly, my life don beta.

E dey surprise me di good tin wey don do me as I no dey masturbate. I stop for weeks, sometimes months, many times wen I dey twenty years dem. And no be only me. Million pipo (mostly but no be only men) for di world dey join "NoFap" - wey be waka wey dey ginger pipo to stop porn and masturbation.

I first start to tink about wetin porn dey do me wen I dey like 19 years. Like my age mate dem, I grow up to dey look porn any time I like. I remember wen I look for "lingerie" for internet wen I dey 14 years, e come show me more naked picture dem.

By di time I reach late teen age, e don reach wia I go dey alone for my room and small time I go dey look porn. I come begin worry say I no fit do witout am. I feel like one loser wey no fit meet girls for real life but get to masturbate alone for internet.

Image copyright Rebecca Hendin/BBC Three Image example Many young pikins dey expose to porn for internet

By 19 years, I still dey single and I be virgin. I no get relationship wey dey serious and I no get any idea about sex. To stay for house dey masturbate come dey very easy for me. Wen I try to tok to girls, I no fit comot di mind say yesterday night, I bin dey look picture of naked women. I feel say dem know and dem dey tink say I be one kain pesin.

For night I go dey worry about wetin porn dey do me. I no wan tok to my friends about am as e no dey normal for us to gist about wetin we dey do for private.

One day afta my 20 years birthday, I decide say e don do. I go stop. My mama dey do spiritual tins so I come take style dey check her bookshelf. I come dey do meditation and na dia I come discover idea say not to do sex na way to boost my energy and confidence for mysef.

Di idea na one olden days belief style wey dem call 'Kundalini'. I bin shame to ask my mama about am but I decide say I go find out more. Na so e start.

Image copyright Rebecca Hendin/BBC Three Image example Porn and masturbation de occupy pesin mind well well

Many pipo believe say NoFap don cure dem wey no fit get erection sake of porn. For me, NoFap don clear my head, make me confident and motivated. E help me relax tok to girls and I fit control my sex drive.

I don ban mysef from masturbation and to look porn as much as possible for di last 10 years. Di first week na im hard pass. Evritin remind you of sex. Fine woman for TV or YouTube video go dey sweet my body. Sometimes wen girl no gree for me I go use masturbation feel beta.

Any time I break, I go feel bad. I go beat mysef say I fail or weak or lack discipline. E go take few days before my mood go settle and start again.

My last year for NoFap end because of work stress. I just finish one big project and come tire so I need release. I no dey relationship and my flatmates no dey. I come dey lonely and bored to dey sidon for sofa. Na moment of weakness.

To give up for dat long time really help me focus for work. Dis days I fit spend many hours alone for my room for my computer and I no go dey tempted to masturbate. I no fit do am without NoFap.

I dey start again now. I dey hope say I go beat my record reach 18 months witout masturbation or porn. My long-term goal? Na to stop masturbation kpata-kpata.

Dis young man bin dey talk wit BBC Three Luke Chilton. You fit read di original tori for English here.