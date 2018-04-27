Royal baby name na Prince Louis

Image copyright Getty Images

Di Duke and Duchess of Cambridge don name dia third pikin Louis Arthur Charles.

Di couple born dia second son on Monday for Lindo Wing of St Mary Hospital inside London and e weigh 8lb 7oz.

One tweet from Kensington Palace confam say dem go dey address di baby as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.

Di new prince dey number five in line to di throne.

Prince Louis Arthur Charles for di day wey dem born am

Louis na one of di middle names of Prince William and of di new prince brother, George.

Na also di first name of Lord Mountbatten - im great-great-uncle - wey IRA kill for 1979.

Arthur na also one of di duke middle names, and na also middle name of King George VI - di Queen papa