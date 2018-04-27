Mamma mia! Abba don announce first new music since 1982

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dis na for 1976 wey di pop group-Abba hold dia golden discs

Pop group Abba don return back to studio to record dia first new music since di 1980s.

Di Swedish group of four talk say di new material na di result of dia recent decision to put togeda "virtual reality" tour.

Di band talk for Instagram say: "We all four just feel say, afta like 35 year e go dey fun to join forces again and enta studio."

"And just be like say time stand dey wait for us."

Di group never release date for di new songs - but BBC and NBC wan tier rubber one of di song wey dem title 'I Still Have Faith In You' for December.

Abba spokesperson Gorel Hanser talk say di sound of di new song go dey " familiar, but also modern."

She tell Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet say di studio sessions dey like "like old times".

"Easy as anything. E no even feel strange say di group never enta studio togeda for 35 years."

Image copyright ANDERS HANSER PUBLISHING Image example Dem form di group Abba for 1972

But Hanser add join say di group no go perform live, oda dan as holograms for di Abba Avatar tour wey dey come soon.

She say: "No, you no go expect dem to join forces on stage again, dem no go do dat."

Dem form Abba group for 1972. Dem be Swedish supergroup, wey include songwriters Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson from di Hep Stars and singers Agnetha Faltskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, wey don succeed on dia own as solo artists.

Di band don sell almost 400 million singles and albums around di world. Some of dia song include; 'Mamma mia', 'Money, Money, Money', 'I Have A Dream', 'The Winner Takes It All' and odas.