Sajid Javid, new internal affairs minister

Di British goment don choose Sajid Javid as di new internal affairs minister.

Javid go replace Amber Rudd wey resign for weekend unto di way she handle di by-force removal of illegal immigrants from Britain.

Oga Javid, wey im papa na Pakistani bus driver, na from family wey begin live for di UK for di 1960s.

Javid, wey be former investment banker na di current Communities, Local Government and Housing minister.

London mayor Sadiq Khan

Javid don join di big boy ethnic minority politician club wey include London mayor Sadiq Khan, wey get ogbonge goment jobs for UK.

Among di new tins wey di internal affairs minister go dey in charge of na immigration, police and security for di whole of di UK.