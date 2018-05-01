Image copyright Getty Images Image example Stormy Daniels

Blue film star Stormy Daniels don sue US President Donald Trump unto one tweet im put for social media wey she say na insult, her lawyer don talk.

Ms Daniels, wey her real name na Stephanie Clifford, say one man cut am warning for Las Vegas car park, make she keep shut on top love-love she do wit Mr Trump before before.

Trump, wey retweet di pencil drawing of di man, talk say na fake news.

But di lawyer of Ms Daniel chook mouth join say Mr Trump "im know evri tin wey don happen''.

"Mr Trump use di millions of people wey dey follow am for US and abroad to blow lie, insult and attack Ms Clifford," according to di claim wey Daniels carry go one New York federal court.

For di lawsuit, she say di tweet wey di president write na insult of di highest order because e claim say Ms Daniels commit serious crime.

Ms Daniels don dey talk say she and di president don romance diasef, and dia love-love bin start for 2006 but di president say e no true.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Stormy Daniels talk say she do love-love with Mr Trump for 2006

Dis na di second time court case go join Ms Daniels and Trump togeda.

She bin first carry Trump lawyer Michael Cohen go court unto say di 'keep shut' agreement wey she sign before say she no go talk anything about she and Trump mata no make sense again because Trump no sign di agreement.

Michael Cohen confam last month say true-true, im pay di actress $130,000 (£95,000) but as tins dey im still never talk why im do am.

Trump don deny say anytin happen between am and di blue film actress.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example FBI dey investigate Michael Cohen (centre)

But di judge wey dey in charge of di case don suspend di case for 90 days sake of say Mr Cohen dey under investigation already so e no go fit tok freely for court.

Di Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) dey chook eye into Cohen unto suspected connection im get wit Russia wey US authorities dem say chook hand inside di 2016 US presidential election so President Trump go win am.