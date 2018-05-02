Image copyright FACEBOOK Image example Users go dey able to send each oda text-only messages for di new chat tool inside 'Dating'

Di oga patapata for Facebook Inc -Mark Zuckerberg don announce say dem dey plan to tier rubber one dating service wey go matchmake millions of pipo all over di world inside dia social network.

Zuckerberg talk dis one for dia everi year F8 developers conference wey dem do for San Jose, California:

"Na like 200 million pipo for Facebook list demsef as single."

"And if we dey serious well-well to build correct relationships wey go make sense, den dis one wey we wan do so go be di most meaningful of all."

Di Facebook oga say di match-making feature go put privacy issues for mind and dem go "soon" tier rubber di site.

How e go work

Di new dating service wey dem call "Dating" go allow Facebook users to create separate profiles from dia main Facebook accounts if dem dey look for partner.

Di two profiles no go link, meaning say Facebook friends from your main Facebook no fit see wetin your 'Dating' profile be.

To help keep di two versions of your Facebook separate, your 'Dating' profile go only use your first name, and your friends from your main Facebook no go ever appear as matches for you to date.

'Dating' go also get special inbox wey no dey like Messenger.

Di special inbox no go allow you to send photos or links. You only fit send messages wey dey like text wen you dey chat with anoda pesin for di first time - dis method na wetin Facebook describe as safety measure.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg dey explain about 'Dating' during di annual F8 summit for San Jose McEnery Convention Center inside San Jose, California on 1 May 2018

Facebook go use unique pattern to match you with pesin wey go like date, base on "Wetin you dey look for" "tins una dey share in common", and mutual friends."

You go also fit find pesin to date through shared Groups and Events. For example, if you know say you wan attend any concert, you fit "unlock" your profile, so dat oda pesin wey don talk say dem dey go di same show go fit see am.

Tori say as soon as oga Zuckerberg make dis announcement, Shares for di dating business Match Group fall and close more dan 22% less dan dia opening price.

Di company na im get Tinder - one dating app wey dey gada dia profile information from Facebook.