WHO: Nine out of 10 pipo dey breath bad air

World Health Organization (WHO) say 90% of di world population dey breath high level polluted air.

Dem say di bad air quality dey kill seven million pipo evri year most dey happen for Asia and Africa.

Fresh informate for di UN health body show say evri corner of di world dey deal wit air pollution even though di problem get as e be in poor kontris.

"Air pollution dey threaten all of us, but di poorest pipo na im de suffer am pass," Na so WHO talk-talk pesin Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus talk.

Disease wey bad air fit cause

WHO say bad air fit cause diseases like stroke, heart disease, lung cancer and respiratory infections like pneumonia.

Di organisation dey worry say more dan 40% of di global population no get clean cooking fuel and technology for house.

Tedros add say "e no good say over 3 billion pipo - most of dem women and children - still dey breath deadly smoke evri day because dem dey use stoves and fuels wey dey pollute in dia house."

Di report provide air quality informate from more than 4,300 cities and town in 108 kontris, na di world's biggest database of ambient, outdoor, air pollution.