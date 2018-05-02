Image copyright PA Image example Kanye West na strong supporter of Donald Trump

US rapper Kanye West say di slavery wey African Americans suffer wey happen over hundreds of years ago, fit don happen by "choice".

"Wen you hear about slavery for 400 years ... for 400 years? Dat one sound like say na dia choice," im talk wen im appear for entertainment site TMZ.

Kanye West don dey news recently because of im strong support for President Trump.

Dem use force take carry Black pipo from Africa go US during di 17th, 18th and 19th centuries and sell dem as slaves.

Kanye later tweet say im comments on Tuesday dem don misinterpret am and say im "bring up di 400 years point because we no fit dey mentally imprisoned for anoda 400 years".

Im tell di pipo wey dey interview am say "right now we dey choose to dey enslaved", wey come vex one black member of staff for di company, Van Lathan.

Oga Lathan say wetin di rapper talk be like im no get sense.

"You get right to believe anytin you want, but fact dey and real-world dey and consequence dey behind everitin you just talk," im add.

Wetin Kanye talk don make plenty pipo to ginger for social media.

Dis one wey im talk dey come afta im release song wia im defend as im take support Donald Trump, wey im say dey "fight for di pipo".