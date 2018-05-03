Image copyright Getty Images

Recent Kanye West incident don be like say im fall from grace after di kain storm wey im produce after im recent comment on top slavery matter.

Di tin don restart talk on top how Kanye West don change ova time. While na true say pesin must to change as e dey grow, dis one fit don pass be careful.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di whole issue start when Kanye (R) start to dey tweet about how much im like US President Donald Trump (L)

Dis kain tok no be today im start as even Kanye West dedicate one track from im album, The Life of Pablo, wey im call "I love Kanye" to talk about di matter.

E talk say im miss di old Kanye wey always dey set on im goals, di sweet Kanye, di Kanye wey dey mad for beats.

Na true because, for 2002, im career explode after im release im first single, Through The Wire after im get accident wey break im jaw.

But how Kanye don change sef?

Image example Jay Z and Kanye West be correct padi before, sotay dem even do album togeda wey dem call Watch The Throne

Since 2005, im don become very controversial like when im talk for benefit concert afta Hurricane Katrina say President George W. Bush no care about black pipo.

Di tin enta news afta President Bush tok say Kanye na one of di most disgusting tins wey happen for im presidency.

Pipo feel say di time wey tins fall apart na when im mama, Donda West, die for 2007.

Im music bin change from dat time and di controversial increase.

Di one wey catch pipo eye na for di 2009 MTV VMA when im nearly collect di "Best Female Video" award from Taylor Swift hand 2009, come tok say na Beyonce suppose win am.

Di old Kanye na im mentor stars like John Legend, Common and Estelle but di new Kanye no get dat kain juice for di future generations of artist.

Most artists no dey like work wit am again and di ones wey dey im record label D'banj don comot sef.

Image copyright AHMAD GHARABLI Image example Pipo write petion for 2015 say make im no perform for Glastonburg music festival

Di whole tin enta anoda level when im cancel about 14 venues for im "The Life of Pablo" concert to deal wit some mental issues.

E also loose im frienship with long time music friend, Jay Z wey e bin call im big broda before.

As e be so, wahala start for 2014 when Jay Z and Beyoncé no show for im wedding with reality star Kim Kardashian.

Di relationship neva fully recover but Kanye say dem dey text now.

As Kanye tok am for im music, "wetin no kill you, go make you strong."