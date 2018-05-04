Image copyright Getty Images Image example Lagos State goment approve 10-day paternity leave in 2014

Di bill for di act to allow all married men wey dey work in private and public service go on paternity leave don fail to enta second stage for House of Representatives.

Members for di house no like di idea at all and dem talk say Nigeria cultural and economic environment no ready for dat kain tin.

Edward Pwajok wey dey represent Plateau na im sponsor di bill but pipo wey no support am plenti pass pipo wey vote for am.

According to Pwajok, di paternity leave na to make sure say di mama and pikin get enough care from di papa.

Im talk say if di mama and pikin get health palava, di papa go dey dia to help.

Saheed Fijabi, wey dey rep Oyo and Nasir Ali of Nasarawa-APC follow support di proposal.

But Betty Apiafi from Rivers say since di bill for maternity leave dey inside di Labour Act, e for better if dis new one na amendment to di Act.

According to Apiafi and four other law pipo wey no like di bill, papa dia work na to provide for di family and no be to dey siddon for house.

Dem also wonder how many times wey man wey get six or seven wives go go on leave if di bill come become law.

Na for inside vote wey di house vote wey Speaker, Yakubu Dogara come say di motion no go stand.