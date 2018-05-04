Why magician Georges Méliès dey Google Doodle

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dis picture na from one of Georges Méliès popular film 'A Trip to the Moon'

Since on Thursday May 3 2018, Google dey celebrate ogbonge French magician and filmmaker Georges Méliès wey change di way of cinema and film 100 years ago.

Dis one different from di oda times wey dem don use dia page honour oda pipo as dem tear rubber dia first virtual reality and 360- degree logo to celebrate di anniversary of Méliès first silent film 'A Trip to di Moon' (1902).

Dis one follow as di ogbonge filmmaker Méliès experiment wit many tricks for inside im films dem wey blow pipo mind during time wey pipo dey chook eye, dey make many discovery for di science world.

If you be fan of science fiction movie or movie dem wey get special effects den you need to twale for Méliès, dem call am di "fada of special effects."

Image copyright Getty Images Image example For dis film, Georges Méliès dey turn di woman wey dey sleep to butterfly

Some of di techniques dem wey im make to become popular na tins like time-lapse photography, dissolves and how to make sometin disappear, appear or transform. Im be also one of di first pipo to use storyboard for inside film.

Some of im popular film dem na 'A Trip to the Moon' (1902), 'The Impossible Voyage' (1904).