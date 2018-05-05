Image copyright Getty Images Image example Rihanna say she dey ready for her most productive part of her caree

American singer Rihanna say she and rapper Drake no be friends again.

For 2016 Drake been say im dey "in love wit her" on top stage for MTV Video Music Awards.

But Ri Ri tell vogue magazine say "even though dem no be friends, Drake no be her enemy."

Drake been present her wit Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award for di ceremony two years ago.

Before di rapper give Rihanna di award, im tell di audience say "she be somebodi wey I dey in love wit since I dey 22 years, she be one of my personal pesin dem for world."

Rihanna been dey shy wen Drake talk dat one and as she remember di event, she tell Vogue say she "been dey uncomfortable as Drake talk wetin im talk. I no like plenti praises."

Dis no be di first time wey tori don dey everiwhere about dia friendship.

Two of dem don do music together before including songs like 'Whats My Name' for October 2001, 'Take Care' for 2011 and 'Work' for 2016.

But for sometime now many of dia fans don dey wonder if dis dia friendship na ordinary one.