UK don launch online divorce application process

Image copyright CC Image example Dis change na part of £1 billion programme to change di court system - make am dey quicker and easy for everibodi to use

Oga dem for United Kingdom don announce say dem don launch fully digital divorce applications to pipo for public inside England and Wales.

For di press release wey UK Ministry of Justice (MOJ) carry come out, dem say di stress to dey apply for divorce go reduce because of di new online service wey no go need paper forms.

Di ministry say di online service go give quick guidance to help pipo complete dia application, and use clear, non-technical language.

Pipo go fit complete di whole process online and dis include to pay and upload evidence to support di reason for di divorce.

Di ministry also talk say more than 1,000 petition na im dem bring out through di new system during di testing stage and like 91% of pipo say dem dey satisfy with di service.

Image copyright CC Image example Pipo go fit complete di whole digital divorce process online

Di Justice Minister- Lucy Frazer talk say:

"If we allow pipo to do divorce application online, e go help make sure say we dey do our best to support pipo wey dey go through difficult and painful time."

"More pipo go get di option to move from paper process to online systems and dis go reduce waste, make am dey fast-fast and also fit di modern day life."

According to di Ministry of Justice, court staff dey spend 13,000 hours to deal with some kain paper divorce forms, but dis simple online service don already contribute to 95% drop for di number of application wey dem dey return because of mistake compare with paper forms.