Donald Trump don dump Iran nuclear programme

US President Donald Trump announce on Tuesday evening say America don wash hand comot di Iran nuclear deal.

Na for di Diplomatic Reception Room for White House inside Washington di American president tell di whole world on 8 May, 2018 say dem no do di deal again.

Dis dey happen just one day afta UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson bin advise Trump say make e no dump di nuclear programme deal for Iran.

President Trump, before e sign one presidential paper to begin put back US punishment against Iran government, say im action dey send critical message: "Di United States no go make empty threats again."

"We go dey arrange di highest level of economic sanction," di American President warn. "Any nation wey help Iran for dia nuclear weapons runs fit also get serious punishment from United States."

E no tey afta di American presido announce di divorce with Iran, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu say im pipo support President Trump announcement to comot bodi from di Iran nuclear deal.

But no be di same thing for France Presido Emmanuel Macron, as e carry enta twitter post say im kontri, UK and Germany no happy with wetin Trump announce.