'I love sex wella wen I dey my period, you sef suppose try am too'

Image copyright Laurene Boglio

Warning: Dis one na adult mata

As I collapse for bed, I happy no be small - I just enjoy di best sex of my life wit my boyfriend. E make sense no be small and I feel di connection between me and my boyfriend wella. We don dey togeda six months now, and as we spend dis weekend togeda, di tin no get part two. You fit tink say na honeymoon sex we dey inside, but di koko no be wetin you expect at all - I bin dey my period and na dat day e flow pass.

Before-before I bin no dey comfortable wit di idea of sex wen my period dey flow. Wen I bin dey young, I no fit imagine mysef dey make love during my menses. Dat time my first boyfriend dey call di week wey I dey my period "blow job week" and mesef no send.

Fast forward to 2018, I don turn believer of sex during period. As I dey older and more confident, I fit ask for wetin I want from sex and I come see say I gbadu am no be here. Now, any relationship wey I dey inside, I must nack any dey wey I want am, my period no fit stop me.

Image copyright Laurene Boglio

I know say no be only me one dey for dis mata. Sabi pipo study reach 500 pipo and 55% of dem say, dem discover say sex during period dey 'natural' or e make sense no be small. But 45% say to dem di tin dey irritating.

Plenti different sabi pipo don chook eye to know why up 45% of women dey feel dat way. Dem say women dey hungry for sex more wen dem dey ovulate pass any oda time. So why e be say sex dey hungry pipo like me wen I dey on?

Experts dey struggle to explain why, but I know say, no be only me one get dis kain attitude to sex during period.

Kathryn dey 28 years, she yan me say how bodi dey do her wen sex hungry her for her menses dey different from oda times. "E get dis feeling say you want feel safe. I no want all dat crase plus all dat orishirishi position dem during sex. I dey feel say I want intimacy and comfort."

Image copyright Laurene Boglio

I dey feel her. Some women dey look for comfort from big-big chocolate, hot wata bottle wey dey help keep dem warm or TV series. Odas kwanu get some kain oda tins wey dey worry dem.

Rachel Newman na medical doctor, obstetric and gynaecologist for University of California. Irvine, she explain give me. "wen you dey make love, your bodi dey release chemical dem dey call oxytocin, di chemical dey make pipo wey release am dey close. Na di same chemical di womb dey release wen woman wan born pikin to help her womb close afta she born. E make sense say e dey make woman feel beta small wen she get menstral pain."

She also say: "And if you come cum join, you go increase di quantity of oxytocin for your bodi and e go help remove your mind from di menstrual pain wey dey worry you, at least for some time.

Image copyright Laurene Boglio

Anna Druet na scientist wey manufacture app wey dey fit take monitor period, di name na Clue. Im follow explain dis theory say, "menstrual pain dey painful and e dey make pesin uncomfortable. Di chemical wey di bodi dey release wen woman cum go fit help reduce di pain plus stress for some pipo. E no end dia o, sex during period mean say by nature, di place dey wet pass any oda time. Menstruation time na di best time for shower sex because you no go need to dey apply lubricant wey go dey quick wash for shower."

Di most common reason wey pipo wey no like to have sex during dia period dey give be say, e dey dirti everiwhere. But how much blood dey comot during menses different from woman to woman. According to Rachel Newman, e possible say sex during period even fit reduce di amount of blood wey go flow. Orgasm dey make di womb shrink seriously sotey di remaining blood wey dey for di womb go push comot. So e make sense say women wey dey make love wella inside her period fit dey experience short period pass di ones wey no dey make love for dia period."

But on di day wey your period heavy pass, my advice be say make use simple style and put towel under so dat your room no go look like where dem kill pesin.

Image copyright Laurene Boglio

Maybe di most important tin na say, if you don tire to dey use half of your salary to buy sexy underwear, notin sweet pass to have sex wit pesin wey you care about inside you night gown, even though say you know say, you no too set. Inside beta relationship, you want to feel say your man desire you just as you dey, no be only wen you set 10 over 10.

Of course dis na personal mata and e fit no just be for you. And me I no dey eva judge pesin (at least no be too much sha) if you no wan do am. But for my experience, many pipo no get any wahala wit am. Try talk to your partner you fit discover say una two no go mind am. Afta all, sex wey dey sweet pass no be di perfect type wey dem dey show for Hollywood. Instead, di best sex dey very real and over clean no dey worry am.

Dis young woman bin dey talk wit BBC Three Elle Griffiths. You fit read di original tori for English here.