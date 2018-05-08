Met Gala 2018: 'Pope Rihanna di first' and oda cele dresses for Met Gala
Di Met Gala, wey bi charity event for di Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, na di main social event for New York, and e dey attract fashion designers and stars from around di world.
Pipo sabi di event sake of di tickets wey dey cost well-well, di kain select pipo wey dey attend am, and di ogbonge cloth wey pipo dey wear come.
Every year dey get different theme and dis year own na Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and di Catholic Imagination, wey dem do to spotlight how Catholicism don enta fashion tey-tey.
Celebrities show for di red carpet on Monday night, with gowns wey resemble Pope own, dress wey dem take chainmail of Crusaders do and in di case of Katy Perry, angel wings wey big well-well.
"Fashion and religion don enta demsef tey tey, where di two dey inspire each oda," curator Andrew Bolton talk for statement ontop di Met website.
"Although dis relationship dey complex and sometimes dem dey fight am, but e dey bring out some of di most ogbonge designs for history of fashion."
