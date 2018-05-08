Image copyright Reuters / Getty Image example Nicky Minaj decide say she wan do opposite with her devil-red colour wey her dress be

Di Met Gala, wey bi charity event for di Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, na di main social event for New York, and e dey attract fashion designers and stars from around di world.

Pipo sabi di event sake of di tickets wey dey cost well-well, di kain select pipo wey dey attend am, and di ogbonge cloth wey pipo dey wear come.

Every year dey get different theme and dis year own na Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and di Catholic Imagination, wey dem do to spotlight how Catholicism don enta fashion tey-tey.

Celebrities show for di red carpet on Monday night, with gowns wey resemble Pope own, dress wey dem take chainmail of Crusaders do and in di case of Katy Perry, angel wings wey big well-well.

Image copyright PA Image example Dis year, Rihanna wear gown wey resemble wetin Pope dey wear

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Sarah Jessica Parker carry di entire mata of how dem take born Jesus Christ for dress wey Dolce & Gabbana design

"Fashion and religion don enta demsef tey tey, where di two dey inspire each oda," curator Andrew Bolton talk for statement ontop di Met website.

"Although dis relationship dey complex and sometimes dem dey fight am, but e dey bring out some of di most ogbonge designs for history of fashion."

Image copyright Reuters Image example Blake Lively say Versace, her dress designer, use more than 600 hours to make dis dress

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Takeoff, Offset, and Quavo of American hip hop trio Migos wear tuxedo wey different-different colours full

Image copyright Reuters Image example Emmy Award winner and Master of None actress Lena Waithe wey bi gay, wear cape wey show di colours of di rainbow

Image copyright AFP Image example Katy Perry wear big Angel wing for bodi

