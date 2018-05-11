Image copyright Pngimg.com Image example Iron Man generate $585m worldwide wen dem release am for 2008

Los Angeles Police Department don open investigation sake of say thief pipo don steal di suit wey Robert Downey Jnr wear for "Iron Man" feem.

Di Iron man costume wey dem value at $325,000 (£240,00) vanish from store wey dem dey kip feem property for Pacoima.

Tok-tok pesin for di Los Angeles Police department, Christopher No, say di popular red and gold suit loss on Tuesday.

Downey wear di suit for di Iron Man feem wey Jon Favreau direct and dem release for 2008.

Di iron Man feem na di first of di multi-billion pound Marvel Cinematic Universe, and e generate $585m worldwide wen dem release am.

Oga No add say di "unusual" thief-thief mata, dem consider am as high priority and dem no get idea as to wetin happen.