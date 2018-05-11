Wetin go happen to your bodi if you no drink alcohol for one month

Image copyright Carl Court Image example Most pipo dey likc to chill wit bottle of wine, but what if you no drink for one month?

First week wey dem no drink any alcohol: e hard. Fifteen days: nna mehn. Twenty-nine days and thirty: magic don happen and bodi dey thank am.

Science don show say: If you no drink alcohol for one month, e go affect our health wella.

Dis na di first study wey go deep, to analyse how bodi go take change for short time for pipo wey dey healthy, if dia mouth no taste alcohol for short time.

Researchers for University College London begin dia dia study to show one tin: "to see how changes wey dey help cancer to grow connect wit to leave alcohol for small time," dem talk.

Image copyright ISTOCK / GETTY IMAGES Image example "No thank you, I no drink," 94 pipo for di study talk for one month.

Wetin dem find out be say if pipo wey no dey too drink leave alcohol, e get high positive impact on cholesterol, body weight and blood pressure.

Anoda important tin wey dem find out be say, dem observe say "tins wey fit lead to cancer decrease".

"Di information wey dem get support research wey oda pipo don do before wey show say how pesin dey take drink get hand for cancer risk and disease like type 2 diabetes and fatty liver disease."

Di study, wey research pipo Gautam Mehta, Stewart Macdonald and Alexandra Cronberg lead, explain say alcohol na one of di tins wey dey cause disability and deaths wey dem fit prevent worldwide.

Image copyright ISTOCK / GETTY IMAGES Image example Afta dem look di medical history of 600,000 pipo wey dey drink for 19 kontries, di scientists from di University of Cambridge come out for April say: to drink alcohol everyday fit shorten life from 40 years old

Di study check pipo wey no dey too drink, dat is, pipo wey dey drink about 30 units of alcohol everi week: "about 3 bottles of wine or more dan 14 pints of beer."

Four tins wey fit happen to your body wen you stop to drink alcohol

Diabetes and weight

Pipo for di study wey stop to dey drink alcohol for one month see positive effect on how dem process insulin.

Image copyright iStock/Getty Image example Connection dey between alcohol consumption and type 2 diabetes

Di weight of di participants also benefit and dis no be di first time wey alcohol and overweight de enta di same sentence.

Alcohol get plenty "empty" calories inside, dat is, calories wey no get any beta dem fit give bodi, only to make pesin fat.

One pint of beer contain about 200 kilocalories, wey dey equal to chop one bag of potato chips .

According to di British charity Cancer Research, if pesin wey dey drink big glass of wine everi day say im no go drink for up to one month, im go don avoid about 10,000 calories.

If you think say you get problems with alcohol beta to go see doctor, wey go give you di best advice to reduce how you dey take drink.