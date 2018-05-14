Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di US consulate na where di temporary America embassy go dey for Jerusalem

Di US go open dia new embassy for Jerusalem on Monday, sometin wey Israel want but Palestine pipo - wey don gada to do mass protest - reject.

Top US officials like President Trump daughter Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, go attend di opening ceremony.

Donald Trump decision to move di embassy from Tel Aviv don vex di Palestine pipo well-well.

Israel believe Jerusalem to be dia capital wey dey "eternal and no fit divide" .

President Trump decision last year to recognise di city to be Israel capital change from di way wey US don dey middle on top di mata from time, and no be wetin di international community want.

Wetin dem go launch and who go attend?

One small temporary embassy inside di US consulate building for Jerusalem go open on Monday.

Later dem go move go dia permanent site wen di embassy for Tel Aviv don ready close down.

Dem do fast forward for di opening ceremony so dat e go dey happen on 14 May, wen Israel dey celebrate 70 years of independence.

President Trump go take live video follow di pipo wey go attend talk.

Image copyright Reuters Image example Ivanka Trump dey greet US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman with her husband Jared Kushner (R) for Ben Gurion International Airport

Di European Union don say dem no support di embassy wey US dey carry go Jerusalem.

How Israel and Palestinian pipo don react?

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Israeli pipo don dey celebrate di decision

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu call "all kontries to join di US to move dia embassies go Jerusalem".

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas don describe President Trump decision as di "slap of di century".

Image copyright EPA Image example Palestinian pipo don dey do protest against di new US embassy

Thousands of Palestinian pipo gada to do protest around di fence wey separate Israel and di Gaza Strip on Monday.

Since di end of March, more dan 40 Palestinians don die for di hand of Israel soldiers wey dem position for border.

UN human rights chief Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein don accuse Israel say dem use "too much force".

Israel say dem get right to protect dia own civilians from militants wey dey try use force pass border.