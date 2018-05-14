Spanish papa chop accuse say im rape to comot 'evil spirit'

Image copyright Science Photo Library Image example Tori be say im tell di girls say e dey necessary to comot "evil spirits" from dem bodi

One papa for Spain don collect accuse say im rape im fifteen year old girl pikin and two of her friends after im talk say e bin wan comot evil spirit from dem.

Di man, wey im name na Javier G. D, go go trial on Thursday and persecutors want make dem lock am for prison for 45 years.

Dem accuse Javier say im rape di girls for im house for Baix Llobregat, close to Barcelona.

Prosecutors talk say im wife join hand on top di rape mata and dem want make she too enter prison for nine years.

Di prosecutor tok say di wife bin dey house wen di rape dey happen and she even ask di girls, "how e be".

For inside di case file, dem tok say di man say im dey part of di "Order of Odin" and di Order get believe say dem im suppose rape di girls or dia family go face bad luck.

Na serious palava

Dis case dey comot after court just free five men wey bin get case say dem gang rape one young woman for bull running festival wey bin dey happen for Pamplona inside Spain.

Dem jail all di five men but na for lesser crime of sexual abuse dem carry nine years imprisonment.

Di ruling cause serious wahala on top social media as women come dey tell dia tori on top how men dey abuse dem.