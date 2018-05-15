Image copyright Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Image example Di wedding go happun dis Saturday

E neva clear weda Meghan Markle papa go still attend her wedding.

Papa Markle bin tell celeb tori pipo TMZ for im house for Mexico say im don decide say im no go attend im pikin wedding wit Prince Harry.

Tori be say, im say e no wan cause im daughter embarrassment for di wedding.

Talk-talk pesin for Kensington Palace say Meghan and Prince Harry dey ask make pipo try understand and respect her papa for dis "difficult situation."

Papa Markle bin suppose meet Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth and Duke of Edinburgh for di first time dis week, before e waka im pikin for aisle inside St George Chapel for Windsor castle.

Image copyright Daily Mail/Solo Image example Meghan wit her papa

Meghan hope say her papa go come

BBC tori pesin for palace, Nicholas Witchell, say Markle dey worry about her papa because im dey shy and reserved.

Im say, "I understand say Meghan dey really wish say her papa go dey dia on Saturday to support am."

Meghan parents suppose meet Queen, Price Charles and Dutchess of Cornwall for tea dis week.

Na five days remain for di wedding and according to Kensington Palace, she suppose spend di last night before she marry wit her mama for Berkshire hotel.

Meanwhile Prince Harry spend im own last night with im broda, di Duke of Cambridge.