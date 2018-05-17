Image copyright Getty Images Image example Backstreet na one of di most successful boy band for di world

Popular and award winning America boy band Backstreet Boys don come back wit new single "Don't Go Breaking My Heart".

Di new song na from dia album wey dem go still release later dis year.

Dis na di first song dem go release since dia last album for 2013 "In a World Like This".

Di five members of di band AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson and Brian Littrell don dey togeda for 25 years since 1993, except di time wey Kevin Richardson take break between 2006 -2012.

Dem be one of di boy bands wey become popular during di 90's wey still dey togeda.

Aside say dem don chop plenti awards and accolades, dem don sell more dan 100 million records worldwide, dis one make dem one of di best-selling boy bands and one of di best-selling music artist for around di world.

Di group bin don tell international tori pipo say dem see demsef as one family.

"Sometimes we dey laugh like brothers and sometimes we dey fight."

"We be one family, we dey do group therapy togeda, dis na marriage." Na so McLean tok.

Some of di dia popular songs wey dia fans no go ever forget na "Quit Playin Games (With My Heart)", "I want it that way" and "Shape of My Heart".