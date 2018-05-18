Sante Fe shooting: Up to ten pipo don die

Image copyright Twitter/@HCSOTEXAS Image example Di final number of pipo wey dey no too clear

Gunman don kill between eight and ten people for one Texas high school for United States.

Ed Gonzalez, wey be oga of police for Harris County, tell tori pipo say na students plenti pass wey die for Santa Fe High School.

Police don detain one student afta di attack for di school, wey dey 65km south of Houston, Texas capital city.

Dis na di worst shooting since di one wey happen for February for Parkland, Florida.

For dat attack, 17 pipo, na im die and e start big gun control campaign for US and oda parts of di world.

Skip Twitter post by @SantaFeISD #UPDATE Possible explosive devices have been located at the school and off campus. Law enforcement is in the process of rendering them safe. School has been evacuated. Call 911 if you see any suspicious item. #HouNews #SantaFeISD — Santa Fe ISD (@SantaFeISD) May 18, 2018

Texas school authorities confam say pipo also wunjor wen school resume for Friday morning afta shooter begin fire inside classroom.

Mr Gonzalez tok say na plenti pipo wey dis shooting don affect but as tins dey im no sure di final number of pipo wey die.

Police also discover bombs for di school and off campus but dem tok say dem don make di areas safe.