Sante Fe shooting: Up to ten pipo don die
Gunman don kill between eight and ten people for one Texas high school for United States.
Ed Gonzalez, wey be oga of police for Harris County, tell tori pipo say na students plenti pass wey die for Santa Fe High School.
Police don detain one student afta di attack for di school, wey dey 65km south of Houston, Texas capital city.
Dis na di worst shooting since di one wey happen for February for Parkland, Florida.
For dat attack, 17 pipo, na im die and e start big gun control campaign for US and oda parts of di world.
Texas school authorities confam say pipo also wunjor wen school resume for Friday morning afta shooter begin fire inside classroom.
Mr Gonzalez tok say na plenti pipo wey dis shooting don affect but as tins dey im no sure di final number of pipo wey die.
Police also discover bombs for di school and off campus but dem tok say dem don make di areas safe.