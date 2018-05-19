Cuba plane crash kill pass 100

Image copyright Reuters Image example Crowd gather for wia di plane follow crash

E pass 100 pipo wey die wen one Boeing 727 plane crash near Jose Marti International Airport for Havana, according to Cuba state tori pipo.

Three pipo dey alive from di crash but dem dey very bad condition, na wetin Cuban newspaper Granma dey talk.

Di plane bin carri 110 passengers plus crew, na wetin di Mexican company wey rent di plane talk.

Di goment don declare for two days of national cry-cry on top di air crash wey be di worst since di 1980s.

Image copyright Reuters

Di plane bin crash around 4:08 pm GMT on Friday small time afta dem do take off for Havana to enta Holguin for di same Cuba.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel visit di crash site and im say na very unfortunate event and e be like dem be plenti pipo wey suffer on top di mata.

Di Mexican company wey rent di plane give national airline Cubana de Aviación talk say dem build di plane for 1979 and still do inspection for am for November 2017.

Boeing say dem ready to send technical team enta Cuba on top di mata.