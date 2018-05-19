Homepage
Royal Wedding: See how UK dey follow Meghan and Harry
19 May 2018
Image example
Di wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle na di main tori for many newspapers for UK. Na Windsor Castle di wedding go happen and Ms Markle don alreadi tok say di tin dey sweet her for belle.
Image example
Ms Meghan mama, Doria Ragland, na di only family member of di famous actress wey go show for di wedding. She don alreadi meet Queen Elizabeth yesterday.
Image example
Na Prince Harry papa, Prince Charles, go lead Ms Markle go altar after im hear say na wetin she want. E show say Meghan Markle and di man wey go soon become her father-in-law dey very close. Tori be say Prince Charles even follow choose di music wey dem go play on wedding day.
Image example
Tori pipo, di Daily Mail, tok say Meghan "solo feminist waka half way down di aisle" go make Saturday "a magically modern royal wedding".
Image example
Daily Express nack quote from Princess Diana - Prince Harry mama - for dia front page: Di newspaper say Prince Harry dey look 'relaxed' as e dey prepare to end life as single man.
Image example
Na business tori pipo i dey look for di wedding. Dem say di collabo of wedding, sunshine and Russia 2018 World Cup don help di economy.
Image example
Di Guardian put foto of Meghan Markle and her mama for dia front page, come add poem from Carol Ann Duffy.
Image example
Di Financial Times no even tok about di royal wedding for dia front page. Instead, na di increase for pension 'cash-in' na im dem report.
Image example
For di Daily Star, na di tori of how tiff steal gift from memorial of Alfie Evans. Alfie na di pikin wey die for April afta serious court case wey reach di High Court.
Image copyright
Reuters
Topics Wey Dem Resemble
London/UK
Marriage
