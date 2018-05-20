Texas shooter want pipo to 'tell im tori'

Image copyright GALVESTON COUNTY JAIL/TWITTER Image example Dimitrios Pagourtzis fit face di death sentence

Di suspect for di schooting wey happen for Santa Fe High School for Texas, United States, no kill some students wey im like so dem go fit tell im tori, na wetin court documents dey talk.

Dimitrios Pagourtzis don get murder charge afta ten pipo die on Friday for Sante Fe, Texas.

Court documents also show say di 17 year old refuse im right to remain silent and agree say im "shoot plenti pipo".

Authorities tok say im bin shoot police before im surrender.

Image copyright TWITTER/ @HCSOTEXAS Image example Di school wia di shooting happen

Police don tok say eight students and two teachers die for di attack and 13 pipo wound, including one policeman wey im condition critical now.

Mr Pagourtzis dey face charge of capital murder with aggravated assault of public servant.

Di capital murder fit give an death penalty.

Im family don comot to tok say dem dey "sad and dismayed" for di shooting and dem "shock" like evri bodi on top wetin happen".

Texas Governor Greg Abbot tok say unlike di Parkland shooting for Florida, nobodi know say Mr Pagourtzis fit do somtin like dat.

US authorities neva identify di dead bodi, di embassy of Pakistan for Washington DC don confam say one exchange student, 18 year old Sabika Sheikh na one of di pipo wey die.

Dis shooting na di fourth US shooting wey kill pass for recent history and di deadliest since di Parkland, Florida shooting wey 17 pipo die.