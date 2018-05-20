Wetin Google dey do with pidgin?

Image copyright Google Image example Selvon write im book for creole wey be like pidgin

Sam Selvon na Trinidad and Tobago writer wey dey well known for im 1956 book - The Lonely Londoners wey im use creole English write.

Creole describe wia pidgin come from as na di combination of two languages wey pipo dey mix to fit understand pipo wey no dey speak dem language wey dem wan relate with.

Di book bin dey about migration to enta Britain and tok on top di way di African and Caribbean dey live dem life everiday for Britain.

Di reason why dem put am on na because Sunday 20 May suppose be oga Selvon 95 years birthday. For plenti of im books dem, e talk about wetin migrants dey face for demlife for Britain.

Some pipo tink say e gel well-well say na now Google dey celebrate di guy.

Skip Twitter post by @SandiferSmith Nice to see Sam Selvon being celebrated by Google. The Lonely Londoners is a great novel and a very appropriate read right now. — George Sandifer-Smith (@SandiferSmith) May 20, 2018

Dis fit be on top di Windrush wahala for Britain. Windrush generation na pipo wey enta UK from 1948 to 1971 from Jamaica and oda Caribbean nations on top say UK bin no get enough labour.

Dem stop to dey accept pipo for 1971 but dem talk for di Immigration Act say di Commonwealth citizens wey dey stay for UK fit remain.

Plenti of di pipo wey follow come na pikin and di wahala be say dem dey bounce dem say dem no get official papers.

Di Home Office bin get dem landing cards for di Windrush generation but dem destroy am for 2010.

But di Prime Minister, Theresa May tok say dem no bin get plan to target di Caribbean pipo for di kontri.