Image copyright WPA Pool Image example Prince Harry bin give speech for private party wey dem do afta di wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle neva disappear for honeymoon afta dia wedding on Saturday, as dem suppose attend di birthday party of Harry papa Prince Charles.

Di husband and wife bin do private party on Saturday evening wit dia friends afta dem marry for Windsor Castle.

Dem go go dia house for Kensington Palace before dem go attend dia first official royal engagement as di Duke and Duchess of Sussex - for di 70th birthday patronage celebration for Prince Charles.

Di birthday - wey go happen for November - dey recognize di good tins wey Charles don do both for military and di charities im dey support.

Nobodi sabi wia Harry and Meghan go go for dia honeymoon, but pipo dey talk say dem go travel go Botswana, wia dem bin visit for August last year, before dia engagement.