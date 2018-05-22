Jet Li manager say di actor no get any health wahala

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Na how im look for 2014

One picture wey appear for social media wan make fans of action film to get high blood pressure.

One fan take picture with Chinese actor Jet Li for one temple for Tibet. Di picture don cause wahala as e be like say di 55 year old actor don weak finish.

Di issue enta social media as pipo come dey worry on top im health as for 2013, im say im get Hyperthyroidism.

But im manager Steven Chasman don comot to talk say di picture na just bad picture of am, at im age.

E talk say di Asian actor no get any kain health problem and na just tori pipo just wan hype am create wahala.

For January, Jet Li join China Alibaba oga, Jack Ma for di Jack Ma Foundation Rural Teachers Award for China and tori be say e get part as Emperor for di live action film of Mulan.