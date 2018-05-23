Image copyright Reuters Image example Will Smith na actor, comedian and musician

E be like say Will Smith dey involve with di official World Cup song for Russia 2018.

Will use style confam say im get hand inside di official song wen im post foto for Intagram wia im write: One Life to Live. Live it Up. #WorldCup

Tori be say im go release new song on Friday to take welcome di competition wey go begin next month.

Im come tag Diplo wey be di producer, Nicky Jam and singer Era Istrefi for di post.

We neva know wetin di name of di song be but wetin dey sure be say pipo go soon know because dem dey always perform World Cup songs for di start and end of di competition.

Di official song for di last World Cup for Brazil 2014 na We Are One (Ole Ola) wey Pitbull, Jennifer Lopez & Claudia Leitte do collabo ontop.

For di 2010 tournament for South Africa na Waka Waka by Shakira.

32 kontris go follow compete for di World Cup wey go begin on 14 June.