Image copyright Reuters Image example Michael Rotondo

One 30-year-old man no get di message say time don reach for him to waka comot im mama and papa house, even afta dem give am notice five times and dash am cash to help continue with im life.

Di New York family drama turn to court case, wia one judge on Tuesday pass judgement say di man mama and papa dey right, come order Michael Rotondo dia 30 years old pikin to leave dia house.

Dis na afta e don dey enjoy one room for eight years.

For di court hearing wey happen for di state highest court inside Syracuse, one judge praise Michael Rotondo say im do research to sabi law, but order am to leave di house last last.

Justice Donald Greenwood tell di 30 year man say im plan to remain inside im mama and papa house pass anoda six months dey "shame".

Image copyright Reuters Image example Di mama and papa bin dey court

But di pikin Rotondo, wey represent imsef as im own lawyer say na shame say im mama and papa go give am quit notice.

But di 30 year old man Michael Rotondo dey insist say dem dey owe am six-months quit notice.

Image copyright Google Maps Image example Di house near Syracuse, New York na im dey for di centre of di family drama

"I jus want enough time to comot, on to say I no really dey prepared to support myself at di time dem give me dis notice dem," im tell one New York TV.

Christina and Mark Rotondo of Camillus bin start di court case early dis month and dem show evidence of di five notice dem serve dia son, starting from February.