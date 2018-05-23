Image copyright Getty Images Image example Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich worth £9.3billion

United Kingdom don tell Russian billionaire wey also be di owner of Chelsea FC, Roman Abramovich, to prove give dem say im money dey clean if e wan enta back to dia kontri.

UK goment don step up dia vex against Russian big boys, wey dem dey call oligarchs, because of di poisoning case of Sergei Skripal and im daughter wey happun for Salisbury.

And one of di first pesin wey dis dey affect na Abramovich, wey no get anoda choice but to watch im club FA cup final from Russia.

Roman Abramovich dey force to watch im club FA cup final from Russia

Di Financial Times report say Abramovich investor visa, wey bin allow am to fit enta UK don expire and as e be now, e dey under di class of new applicant wey want UK visa.

Abramovich worth like £9.3billion but im go need to prove say at least £2million of im investment for UK come from legal sources under new rules to fight against 'dirty money'.