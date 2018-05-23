Donald Trump no fit block pipo for Twittter - US Court

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Trump get millions of followers for Twitter

One judge for New York don tok say e no dey law book say man like Donald Trump go dey block pipo for Twitter, say e dey against di First Amendment.

Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald wey handle di case tok say di president and im director for social media block pipo right to free speech wen dem block dem say dem tok sometin wey Donald Trump no wan hear.

Na Columbia University Knight First Amendment Institute and seven pipo wey Trump don block gada to sue di president on top di blockage.

Di oga pf di First Amendment Institute for Columbia University tweet di victory say na beta time make ogas for goment dem dey comot di pipo wey dem block for social media on top say dem no like wetin dem tok.

But di court no order say make Donald Trump unblock pipo wey im don already block.

Donald Trump dey popular on top Twitter and don block celebrities like Chrissy Teigen, Stephen King and Rosie O'Donnell.